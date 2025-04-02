Senate Panel Strengthens PA’s Sexual Offender Registry

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill protecting PA children against certain sexual predators. Senate Bill 255 adds the crime of sexual assault by a sports official, volunteer or employee of a nonprofit association as a Tier II sexual offense, requiring individuals convicted of the offense to register as a sexual offender under the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act or SORNA. Under current law, those convicted of the offense are not required to register as sex offenders. Closing the loophole will strengthen SORNA and ensure potentially violent sex offenders can be properly monitored. Senate Bill 255 now heads to the full state Senate for consideration.