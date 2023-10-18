Senate Panel Holds Hearing On Sexually Explicit Content In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee held a public hearing about a bill to ensure parents are aware of sexually explicit material in their children’s schools. The committee heard testimony from Emily Zimmerman, a Lancaster County parent and school board member, and Sharon Ward, the Senior Policy Advisor for the Education Law Center. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument has introduced Senate Bill 7 which would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum, material, and books and notify parents that it’s available. Parents would then be required to sign a form stating that they give their child permission to view such materials. If they do not give their permission, their child would be provided with a non-explicit alternative. Aument compiled examples of explicit materials in schools on a website, demonstrating the need for this legislation.