Senate Panel Approves PA State Candy Measure

HARRISBURG -The PA Senate State Government Committee passed legislation to recognize the Hershey’s Kiss as PA’s official state candy. Senate Bill 1122 was conceived and developed by a group of school students known as the Hershey Kiss Committee, who met with Hershey executives, lobbied legislators, drafted bill language, and generated media attention to advance their project and ensure the Hershey’s Kiss becomes the state candy. The bill now awaits a vote before the full state Senate.