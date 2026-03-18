Senate Panel Approves Bill To Prevent Profiteering From Veterans Benefits

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee approved legislation to protect veterans from those seeking to exploit their rightfully earned benefits claims. Senate Bill 1209 will cap fees, ensure proper contract transparency, and ban predatory practices. Veterans often face challenges when applying for and receiving the benefits they deserve. Sadly, some unscrupulous individuals and organizations seek to exploit veterans by charging excessive fees and engaging in predatory practices. Veteran Service Officers are available throughout the Commonwealth, in county and state government offices and non-profit organizations, and stand ready to assist veterans free of charge. Senate Bill 1209 will be sent to the full PA Senate for consideration.