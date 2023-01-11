Senate Leaders Discuss Senate Bill 1

HARRISBURG – PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman released a statement regarding Senate Bill 1:They said the Senate Rules and Executive Nominations Committee amended and reported out Senate Bill 1 to advance constitutional amendments for voter ID, legislative review of regulations, and statute of limitations for child sexual abuse survivors. These issues have been a focal point of the General Assembly during the last several years, and we have remained consistent with our pledge to present these significant matters to voters through the constitutional amendment process. They expect swift action on Senate Bill 1 by the full Senate this week, which will allow the House ample time to complete this process and ensure these amendments are presented to voters in May.