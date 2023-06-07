Senate Judiciary Panel Moves Three Bills

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Judiciary Committee advanced three bills. Senate Bill 527 addresses the rise in “porch pirating” by creating a new crime and implements specific penalties for offenders. Senate Bill 159 will protect individuals from the unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device such as an Apple AirTag. Though meant for lawful purposes such as locating commonly misplaced items, some individuals are using them for criminal purposes. And Senate Bill 506 provides alternatives to appointed guardianships. When an adult is deemed incapacitated by a court, a guardian may be appointed to become responsible for making certain decisions on their behalf, including financial, medical, and personal matters. Some weaknesses in the system have become apparent and cases of financial exploitation make reform of the system imperative. All three bills go to the full state Senate.