Senate Education Committee Holds Hearing On Chronic Absenteeism And Truancy

HARRISBURG – The Senate Education Commitee held a public hearing on Monday to examine the growing issue of chronic absenteeism and truancy in Pennsylvania schools and explore policy solutions to improve student attendance and long-term success. The hearing featured testimony from a wide range of professionals, including representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the American Enterprise Institute, school counselors and administrators, magisterial district judges, and human services officials. Senator Lynda Schegel Culver (Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder) who chairs the Senate Education Committee stated, “Chronic absenteeism is often a sign that a student is facing challenges beyond the classroom—whether it’s family instability, health concerns, or a lack of school engagement. Solving this issue requires early intervention, flexibility, and collaboration between schools, courts, and community-based services.” Culver said that input gathered during the hearing will inform future legislative efforts aimed at reducing absenteeism, supporting schools and families, and ensuring students have every opportunity to succeed.