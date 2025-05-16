Senate Democrats Celebrate House Passage of EDGE Tax Credit

PITTSBURGH– The PA House passed HB 500, a critical part of Governor Shapiro;s Lightning Plan which updates the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy (PA EDGE) Tax Credit Program to bring next-generation energy, fuel, and dairy development to Pennsylvania. With a looming budget deadline of June 30, Senators Jay Costa and Nick Pisciottano are calling for swift, good-faith discussions about how to lower energy costs for Pennsylvania’s consumers. Sen. Costa said, “As families face the prospect of higher prices for goods, food, and services, the time for a bold, visionary plan for energy in Pennsylvania is now. The EDGE Tax Credit is a key pillar for uplifting our commonwealth’s working families.” Pisciottano mentioned, “By lowering energy costs, creating high-wage jobs, and investing in the industries of the future, we’re making smart, targeted changes that put Pennsylvanians first and ensure our economy stays competitive for the long haul.” The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.