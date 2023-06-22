Senate Committee Approves Mastriano Bill To Expand Fentanyl Testing

HARRISBURG – The Senate Health and Human Services Committee Tuesday approved legislation introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) that could save lives by expanding fentanyl testing in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 683 would require general acute care hospitals to test for fentanyl and xylazine when treating a person who is receiving a standard, five-panel urine drug screening. A regular opioid test does not currently test for fentanyl and xylazine. Fentanyl is the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. The fentanyl overdose crisis has affected communities across Pennsylvania. Xylazine is a lethal tranquilizer that is increasingly being mixed with other illegal drugs – including methamphetamines, cocaine and counterfeit drugs such as Xanax – leading to additional overdose deaths. Laws containing provisions similar to those in Senate Bill 683 recently were enacted in California and Maryland. Mastriano’s bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.