Senate Committee Approves Bill Crediting Dentists For Volunteer Service

HARRISBURG – A bill giving educational credits to dentists who volunteer at free clinics and charity events has passed the PA Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee. Senate Bill 1173 would allow professionals to claim up to three hours served at a volunteer clinic or a charitable event as continuing education credits. Bill sponsor, Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin says these opportunities provide critical access to under-served populations who often fall through the cracks in our existing health care system. Poor oral health has been linked to heart disease, cancer, diabetes and one’s overall health and well-being. The bill now moves to the full state Senate for consideration.