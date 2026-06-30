Senate Calls For Congressional Medal Of Honor For PA Resident

HARRISBURG — The Senate today unanimously adopted Senate Resolution 326, which urges Congress to recommend Maj. Richard D. Winters for the Congressional Medal of Honor, said Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin and Adams counties, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Winters was a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania who served as the commanding officer of the 101st Airborne Division’s Easy Company during World War II. His heroic deeds were depicted in HBO’s acclaimed miniseries “Band of Brothers.” He passed away Jan. 2, 2011. Senate Resolution 326 urges Congress to recognize Winters specifically for his actions at Heteren Crossroads in Holland in 1944.