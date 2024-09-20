Senate Approves RGGI Electricity Tax Repeal

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation to repeal the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) electricity tax enacted through an executive order by the Wolf administration in 2019. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. RGGI, a multi-state compact, would increase electricity rates for consumers, cut energy and manufacturing jobs, and lead to the closure of Pennsylvania power plants. No new investments in baseload energy generation have come to Pennsylvania in the five years since the Wolf administration attempted to enter the state into RGGI. Govs. Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro have faced sharp criticism for pushing Pennsylvania to participate in RGGI despite bipartisan objections from the General Assembly. Last year, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Pennsylvania’s entrance into RGGI may only be achieved through legislation duly enacted by the General Assembly. This ruling has been appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court by Shapiro, and that appeal remains pending. Senate Bill 1058 will repeal the CO2 Budget Trading Program regulation that was put into effect by DEP and EQB, effectively removing Pennsylvania from RGGI.