Senate Approves Resolution Evaluating Success Of PA School Safety Programs

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a resolution to initiate a comprehensive study of PA’s approach to school safety, according to the resolution’s sponsor, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties. Senate Resolution 178 calls for the non-partisan Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and provide recommendations regarding future potential legislative actions to further strengthen school safety and security programs and services created under Act 44 of 2018. That law created PA’s School Safety & Security Grant Program, formed the Safe2Say Something anonymous school threat reporting system, and created the School Safety and Security Committee under the PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency. The committee would gather input from a wide variety of stakeholders to review and analyze the successes of the programs.and include a review of safety and security best practices in other states. The report of the findings and recommendations would be given to the legislature no later than November 30, 2024.