Senate Approves Measure to Improve Personal Financial Literacy

HARRISBURG – To teach high school students the financial basics, the Senate approved legislation that will enable them to make better decisions that lead to a lifetime of success and financial independence. Senate Bill 647 moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. Recent estimates show there are more than 350 million American-owned credit card accounts, and credit card owners average about four cards apiece. Families in the United States are approaching approximately $1 trillion in credit card debt and more than $15 trillion in debt overall. The bill would give high school students the information they need on topics like credit and credit scores; savings and investments; college, home and auto loans; and planning for post-secondary education and retirement.