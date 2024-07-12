Senate Approves Mastriano Bill To Establish Vietnam War Veterans Day In PA

HARRISBURG – The state Senate Wednesday advanced a bill introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) that would mark March 29 each year as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Pennsylvania. “Our Vietnam War veterans served our nation with courage, honor and dignity,” Mastriano said. “Vietnam veterans did not always receive the warm welcome home enjoyed by previous generations of veterans. This bill would ensure our Vietnam veterans are reminded each year that Pennsylvania appreciates the sacrifices they made in service of our country.” President Barack Obama in 2012 signed a proclamation designating March 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day. President Donald Trump in 2017 signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The law also amended the flag code to include National Vietnam War Veterans Day on the list of days when the American flag should be flown. Mastriano introduced Senate Bill 1160 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.