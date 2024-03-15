Senate Approves Maryland Budget For Next Fiscal Year

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Despite recent fiscal challenges, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s $63 billion budget remains largely intact under legislation approved by the Maryland Senate. The chamber voted 46-0 for Senate Bill 360, sending it to the Maryland House. Some leading House Democrats have not been shy in supporting tax increases to help address deficits in future years to pay for a major K-12 education funding overhaul. But so far, leaders in the Senate, which also is controlled by Democrats, and the governor have not embraced the House’s proposals to raise big revenues this session.