Senate Approves Bill To Increase Firefighters In PA

HARRISBURG – The state Senate Monday approved Senate Bill 90, introduced by Sens.Doug Mastriano and Michele Brooks, aimed at increasing the number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania by reforming the certification process. In the 1970s, Pennsylvania had as many as 300,000 volunteer firefighters. There currently are fewer than 38,000 volunteer firefighters in the commonwealth. Current firefighter applicants must complete four training modules totaling 188 hours. They then must pass a cumulative test covering all four modules. The legislation would reform the certification process by enabling applicants to be tested following each of the four modules. Senate Bill 90 now heads to the House of Representatives for further consideration.