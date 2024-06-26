Senate Approves Bill To Expand Service Dog Fee Exemptions

HARRISBURG – The full Senate has approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) that would extend license fee exemptions to service dogs integral to fire departments, sheriff’s offices, and rescue services. This exemption previously applied solely to municipal and state police departments. Senate Bill 82 recognizes the invaluable contributions of service dogs in various public safety roles, highlighting their role in enhancing sensory capabilities and supporting the mission success of our emergency response teams. Service dogs play a crucial role in detecting threats, aiding in search and rescue missions, and providing critical support during medical emergencies. The exemption from licensing fees aims to minimize financial barriers for agencies relying on these highly trained animals. Additionally, the measure addresses challenges created by a revision to the state’s dog law that prohibited out-of-state residents from boarding their dogs in Pennsylvania-based kennels. With Senate approval, the bill will now advance to the House of Representatives for consideration.