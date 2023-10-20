Senate Approves Bill To Enhance Care At State Veterans Homes

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously approved a bill that would enhance care by increasing oversight at PA’s six state veterans homes. Senate Bill 933 would reform the makeup and responsibilities of the six veterans homes’ advisory councils. It calls for the councils to make recommendations to the state adjutant general about resident care, management, operations and facility compliance to ensure veterans receive high-quality health care and maintain their well-being. It would revamp the advisory councils by expanding them to comprise of 15 members, including a family member of a current or past resident. The PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs would make a subject matter expert available for each of the advisory council meetings and provide an annual report to the state Legislature. The advisory councils would need to comply with open meeting requirements. The bill now heads to the PA House.