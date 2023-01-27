Sen. Fetterman Co-Sponsors Four Bills

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has co-sponsored four pieces of legislation. He co-sponsored a bill led by PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to enhance funding for Medicaid home and community-based services to benefit seniors and Americans living with disabilities. The second co-sponsorship is a bill to ban assault weapons by regulating the sale of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and other high-capacity ammunition feeding devices. The third bill would provide federal employees with an 8.7% pay increase in 2024. The fourth measure would make Washington, D.C. the 51st state, giving its citizens full representation in Congress, and ensure that the citizens and elected leaders there have full authority over local affairs. Fetterman announced his assignments to the U.S. Senate Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He will also serve on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.