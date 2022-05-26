Sen. Browne’s Illegal Dirt Bike And ATV Seizure And Disposal Bill Passes Key Committee Vote

HARRISBURG – Legislation aimed at providing law enforcement new tools to crackdown on the rampant illegal operation of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on public roads cleared a key hurdle yesterday securing passage through the Senate Transportation Committee, according to Senator Pat Browne, the bill’s author. SB1183 amends current law, providing for the seizure, forfeiture and disposal of dirt bikes and ATVs operated illegally on public roadways to be subjected to the state’s asset forfeiture law. This will provide local police departments a variety of disposal options, including allowing for their sale or destruction, helping to keep these illegally operated vehicles off of the streets. The bill comes in response to the rise of illegal operation of dirt bikes and ATVs on the Commonwealth’s roadways, often by large groups of riders at the same time engaging in speeding and reckless driving. These activities pose an extreme danger to motorists and pedestrians and a grave threat to public safety. The bill applies to boroughs and cities of the third class. Cities of the third class include Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and Reading. The current penalty for a violation is a summary offense, which is not sufficient to keep these recreational vehicles off public roadways. The bill will now be sent to the Senate Floor for consideration.