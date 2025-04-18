Security Consultant Has PA Mansion Fire Questions

HARRISBURG (AP) – A former FBI agent is wondering why burglar alarms, motion detectors, and other devices did not thwart the intruder of the Governor’s Mansion sooner. Retired FBI Special Agent J.J. Klaver, now a security consultant, said that Cody Balmer never should have gotten over the fence. He never should have gotten across the yard and to the house. He never should have broken the window and never should have gotten inside. State Police, who provide the governor’s security detail, pledged to hire an outside expert to review the breach and to assess the need for added security. They said that Cody Balmer came and went in a matter of minutes early Sunday as troopers on duty spotted the threat on security cameras and searched the grounds while he was still there.