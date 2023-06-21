Section Of I-95 In Philadelphia Opening This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – More than a week after a section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia, Gov. Josh Shapiro says traffic will be moving on the interstate again this weekend. Shapiro lauded the around-the-clock work of crews. The quick interim fix involved trucking in 2,000 tons of lightweight recycled glass nuggets to fill in the collapsed area. After that, a replacement bridge will be built next to it to re-route traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp. Shapiro said work crews had completed pouring the aggregate into the gap to build it up to the level of the rest of the highway, and cranes were lifting large outer barriers into place. After that, crews would begin paving and striping three lanes in each direction.