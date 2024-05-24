Secrecy Questioned How Abuse/Neglect Of Older PA Adults Are Investigated

HARRISBURG – State lawmakers want the PA Department of Aging to disclose more information about the shortcomings it finds when it evaluates whether area agencies on aging or Triple A’s are properly investigating complaints about the abuse or neglect of older adults. Blair County Rep. Louis Schmitt introduced House Bill 2319 requiring the department to publish the compliance status of each of the local agencies on aging it inspects and publish a report on the findings. PA recorded a steep increase in the deaths of older adults who are the subject of an abuse or neglect complaint. The department told lawmakers earlier this year that it had deemed seven of the agencies to be non-compliant. The year before that, 13 were non-compliant. In a statement, the Department of Aging said it expects to introduce a new performance evaluation process beginning in June and will post results on its website.