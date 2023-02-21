Second Suspect Sought In Green Dragon Burglary

EPHRATA – A second suspect is being charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary resulting from an investigation into a burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market that occurred on December 14, 2022. An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Jeffrey Hoover. Anyone with information regarding Hoover’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Graeme Quinn at 717-738-9200 x 242 or email at gquinn@ephratapd.org.On January 12, detectives charged 23-year-old Devan Robinson of Harrisburg with involvement in the same burglary. He is being held in Berks County Prison on unrelated charges.