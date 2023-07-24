Second Round Of PA Antlerless Deer Licenses Open

HARRISBURG – The second round of antlerless deer license sales in which PA hunters can pick up a second antlerless license for the 2023-24 seasons began today. Antlerless licenses are available anywhere hunting licenses are sold, including online at HuntFish.PA.gov. More than 480,000 antlerless licenses and more than 490,000 general hunting licenses have sold since licenses went on sale June 26. The number of antlerless licenses remaining can be seen in real time on the Antlerless Deer License Quota page at HuntFishPA.