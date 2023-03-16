Searching For Thieves in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police in Cumberland County are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects who stole over-the-counter medications and makeup from the Weis Market on the 5100 block of Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg on February 20. Loss Prevention provided video and pictures of the trio. Two females worked together as a male acted as a look-out to conceal almost $1,300 worth of items. They exited with no bags and no attempt to pay for any merchandise. All three left the area in a dark colored Dodge Grand Caravan. You can see surveillance photos the suspects and their vehicle below. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-975-7575.