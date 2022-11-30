Searching For A Rutter’s Robber

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed Rutter’s located at 1450 Mt. Zion Road in Springettsbury Township on November 22 at about 8:31 a.m. Police say at that time, an unknown male entered the manager’s office and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and coins from the office. Police released photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle which can be seen below. The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years of age, medium to large build, scruffy facial hair, wearing a stripped Batman beanie, gray hoodie under black jacket, grey pants, and white sneakers. The male was observed driving a 80’s-90’s white Chevrolet Conversion van, with possible damage or obstruction to the driver’s side rear passenger window. The male was accompanied by an unknown passenger in the vehicle. Rutter’s is offering a $500.00 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.