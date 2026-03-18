Searching For A Missing York County Teen

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 16-year-old Jeremy Schell was last seen March 15 in the area of Windsor Commons on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion. Schell is a white male, six foot two, 175 lbs., with brown curly hair, blue eyes, with ear and nose piercings. He frequents the Red Lion, Windsor, and Dallastown area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259. You may also send tips to their website: ycrpd.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.