Searching For A Missing Inmate In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY – Lebanon County authorities are searching for an inmate who failed to return from work release. State Police were contacted by the Lebanon County Correctional Facility when Crystal Connelly failed to return to the facility on Saturday morning. Connelly is described as a white female, about five foot seven, 235 lbs., with black shoulder length hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and sneakers. Anyone with information on Connelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.