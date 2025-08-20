Searching For A Missing Cumberland County Teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Authorities are searching for a missing Cumberland County teenager. 16-year-old Kie’San Hymon was last seen leaving his residence in the Cumberland Pointe Circle neighborhood at approximately 4:15 p.m. yesterday. He was last seen wearing a tan Under Armor jacket, white t-shirt, and black jeans. Last contact with Kie’San indicates he is in Harrisburg City. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Upper Allen Township Police at 717-795-2445 or online at upperallenpolice.com to submit an anonymous tip.