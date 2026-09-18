Search For Some Area Missing Juveniles

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two juveniles are missing in Lancaster County. Yesterday, police received a report that Migdalia Agosto-Miletty had run away from school and may be traveling with Mia Flores, who was also reported as a runaway earlier the same day. They are believed to be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with PA registration LBY-2463. Agosto-Miletty is a Hispanic female, about five foot five, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights. Flores is a female, about five foot one, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and multi-colored hair. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-664-1180.