Search For Some Area Missing Juveniles

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two juveniles are missing in Lancaster County. Yesterday, police received a report that Migdalia Agosto-Miletty had run away from school and may be traveling with Mia Flores, who was also reported as a runaway earlier the same day. They are believed to be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with PA registration LBY-2463. Agosto-Miletty is a Hispanic female, about five foot five, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights. Flores is a female, about five foot one, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and multi-colored hair. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-664-1180.
YORK COUNTY – A missing juvenile is being sought in York County. 16-year-old Jonathan “Johnny” Rudacille was last seen Sept. 16 in Manchester Borough. He is a white male, about five foot ten, thin build, with brown collar-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black & white Converse sneakers, and a black face facemask (possibly Ravens). He may also be wearing a gray beanie or black baseball hat. Police say he may be in the Manchester, Mount Wolf, or Saginaw area. If you know his whereabouts, call 911. You may also submit tips to York County Regional Police at ycrpd.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.