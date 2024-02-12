Search For PA Game Wardens Underway

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission is looking to fill positions for game warden. The application window for the 37th Cadet Class is open until March 7, 2024. Cadets will report for training in March 2025 and graduate in February 2026. Cadet application no longer requires 60 college credits. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, and must either have completed Hunter-Trapper Education or do so by March 7. Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans says they have streamlined the process for those who want to serve as a game warden and hopes that more individuals take advantage of this opportunity. To apply or find out more, you may click on the picture below.