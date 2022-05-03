Search For Missing York County Teen

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Police spoke to the mother of Jinelys Melendez, who went missing aroung 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. Melendez was last seen walking down the street from her home on Third Street in York. It is believed that she left with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Jomar Rivera, who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana. No description of the vehicle was given. Melendez is a Hispanic female with brown eyes, brown long straight hair, light skinned, five feet four, 124 lbs., wears glasses and always wears a silver necklace with the word “Clohe”. Melendez also has her right nose pierced with a diamond stud. Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police department or call 9-1-1.