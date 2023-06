Search For Missing Teen In York County

HANOVER – York County authorities are searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Amar Jackson. was last seen in the 100 block of High Street in Hanover and is believed to still be in the Hanover area. He was last seen wearing black Under Armor shorts and a white tee shirt. He could also be in possession of a white backpack. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575, or by calling York County 911.