Search For Missing Cumberland County Man

CARLISLE – A missing man is being sought in Cumberland County. 55-year-old Nicholas Gekas left his home in the 300 block of N. Bedford Street in Carlisle on Sunday afternoon and was last seen in Biddle Mission Park on E. North Street at 4 p.m. Gekas is of diminished mental capacity and there is concern for his welfare. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black track pants with white stripes, black knit cap, and dark shoes with white soles. If anyone sees Gekas or has contact with him, please call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.