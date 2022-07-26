Search For Missing Berks County Boy

READING – State Police are searching for a missing boy. 12-year-old Ethan Cronin was last seen yesterday at 8 p.m. on Orchard Place in Bernville, North Heidelberg Township, Berks County. He is described as a black male, five feet one, 105 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury. A picture of Ethan has been released. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Reading at 610-621-8630.