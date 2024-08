Search For A Missing Prison Inmate

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County authorities are searching for a man who walked off from the Work Release Center at the Cumberland County Prison on Monday morning. Officials released a photo of William Rosner. His last known possible location was the Carlisle Walmart. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 717-240-7322 or Cumberland County Communications at 717-243-4121.