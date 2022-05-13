SCI Houtzdale Reports Inmate Death

Houtzdale, PA – Acting Superintendent David Close, of the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale, reported that inmate Matthew Vanzandt, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 11, 2022. Prison security and medical staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the facility. Vanzandt was pronounced dead at 8:11 PM. Vanzandt was serving a 12- to 24-year sentence for Murder (1st Degree) out of Lancaster County. He had been at SCI Houtzdale since September 17, 2021. In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police at Clearfield were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.