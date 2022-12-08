Schuylkill County Fire Claims Three Lives

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (AP) – Two firefighters died responding to a blaze in a Schuylkill County house where a body was found in the yard. The fire started around 4 p.m. and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Two people who lived in the home on Clamtown Road in West Penn Township near Tamaqua were able to get out safely. The West Penn Township Police Chief called it an active crime scene, with State Police and the federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisting the investigation. The slain firefighters were identified as New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber. Tthe two had been trapped on the second floor of the home.