“SchoolWatch” Bill Gives Taxpayers Access To Spending Data

HARRISBURG – Legislation is introduced to provide taxpayers easier access to school spending data and increase the transparency of PA schools. Senate Bill 196 would establish a searchable “SchoolWatch” database providing detailed information including receipts, expenses, and general fund balances of school districts, charter, cyber charter, and vo-tech schools. It would not result in any new reporting requirements or costs to public schools. A recent audit of a dozen school districts by the PA Auditor General found districts repeatedly raised taxes at higher-than-normal rates despite having hundreds of millions in extra cash. Bill sponsor, Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks & Montgomery Counties said with more eyes on where taxpayer dollars are being spent, “SchoolWatch” can improve fiscally responsible decision-making in school budgets and ensure the highest level of transparency for our hard-working taxpayers. Senate Bill 196 has been referred to the Senate Education Committee.