School Safety Legislation To Be Introduced

HARRISBURG – After the recent school tragedy in Nashville, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties will again be introducing a bill to enhance the safety of children and staff while on school property. His bill will allow school employees who undergo rigorous training and possess a valid PA concealed carry permit to be armed while on school property. Presently, 31 states have in statute that teachers or school staff can be armed while on school property, but PA is not one of them. In his co-sponsorship memo, Mastriano says mass murderers are often attracted to “soft targets” such as schools where they know victims are not armed. The lawmaker is seeking support for his measure.