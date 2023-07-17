School Kits Sought By MCC

EPHRATA – An effort is underway by Mennonite Central Committee to donate 10,000 school kits – full of school supplies – for 10,000 children around the world. Kit supplies that are needed include pencils, pens, an eraser, an all metal pencil sharpener, ruler, colored pencils, and four spiral-bound notebooks. The school supplies are combined in a cloth, drawstring bag, which is useful for distribution and for a student’s organization. In many countries, children do not have access to basic school supplies because of poverty, conflict, or disaster. Last year, MCC sent out nearly 90,000 school kits to children on five continents. You can get more information about the school kit donation effort by clicking on the picture below. The completed school kits can be dropped off in August at the MCC East Coast, Ephrata Office at 517 W. Trout Run Road in Ephrata.