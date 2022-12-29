School District Of The City Of York Exits Financial Recovery

YORK – Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty announced that the School District of the City of York (SDCY) has successfully exited Financial Recovery status. The district’s removal from Financial Recovery is effective today, December 29, 2022. Secretary Hagarty said, “Over the past eight years, the Wolf Administration has been committed to providing schools with the funding and resources they need to provide a high-quality education to learners across the commonwealth, and we are proud to see that commitment bear fruit in York City today. Our partnerships with schools and communities ensure that school districts can access the technical assistance they need to improve.”