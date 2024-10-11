School Bus Struck By Gunfire In Chester County

COATESVILLE – Authorities in Chester County are investigating an incident Thursday afternoon in which a Coatesville Area School District bus was struck by gunfire in Coatesville. No one was hurt. Coatesville City Police are conducting an investigation and Chester County Detectives are providing assistance. Authorities say it’s an active, high priority investigation. Anyone with information should call the Coatesville City Police at 610-384-2300 or you can also leave anonymous information on the free Tip411 phone app.