School Bus Driver Safety Bill Introduced

HARRISBURG – Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks & Montgomery Counties has introduced legislation to increase penalties for school bus drivers who get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or a dangerous combination of both. Pennycuick said in her legislative district, 54 school children were transported by a school bus driver who, according to a criminal investigation, tested positive for marijuana with a blood alcohol content of 0.331%, even though state law sets a strict 0.02% threshold for school bus drivers and 0.08% for non-commercial drivers. The school bus driver faces charges of DUI, child endangerment, and reckless endangerment. Pennycuick’s legislation will create a new sentencing enhancement with the goal of deterring similar incidents in the future. About 1.5 million children are transported on school buses every day in PA.