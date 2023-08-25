Scammers Impersonate Bank Employees To Steal From Pennsylvania Customers

HARRISBURG (AP) — A theft ring stole nearly $2 million from bank customers in central Pennsylvania in an elaborate scheme in which the scammers, posing as bank employees, tricked people into giving up their account information. That’s according to the state attorney general’s office. Authorities said Friday that the suspects disguised their phone numbers to make it seem as if the calls were coming from the banks’ phone numbers. Victims then got locked out of their accounts. Officials say the scam netted at least $1.8 million. Two people have been charged so far, with charges expected against additional suspects.