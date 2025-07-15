Scammer Victimizes Lancaster Countian

EPHRATA – A Brooklyn, New York man was nabbed for scamming an elderly Lancaster County resident. On July 10, Ephrata Police arrested 44-year-old Zhong Ren for Theft by Deception and other charges. In April 2025, the victim reported theft of over half a million dollars worth of gold bars. An investigation found unknown subjects gained access to the victim’s computer and convinced the victim to turn her lifetime investment accounts into physical gold. The victim was told that someone was attempting to withdraw funds from her investment accounts thus, they urged the victim to purchase gold bars and turn them over to supposed federal employees. The gold would then be placed in the Federal Reserve vault in Philadelphia while a fraud claim was being investigated. In April, individuals claiming to be federal employees arrived at the victim’s home and collected $555,892 worth of gold bars. An investigation found that one of the actors was Ren. Authorities say Ren could be a member of an international criminal organization. Ren was lodged at Lancaster County Prison.