Scam Warning From The Lancaster County D.A.

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a caller claiming to be with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payments. Local officials are aware of at least two cases and believe others could be targeted. The scammer claims to be a Deputy Sheriff, sometimes using the name Sergeant Scott Garrison, and is not an actual deputy. The caller tells victims that they missed federal jury duty, have outstanding citations, and need to post a bond until their hearing. The scammer is asking for $2,500. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will never call demanding payment over phone regarding these matters. The incident is under investigation. If you received such a call, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200 or your local police department. Do not provide information or any payment.