Scam Warning From PA Department Of Revenue

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Revenue is warning business owners of a new scam in which fraudsters are sending phony letters to try to trick them into turning over their accounting records. The fraudulent letters include the Revenue Department’s name and logo, leading the recipients of the letter to believe that they are under investigation for failing to pay state taxes. PA Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell urges business owners to make sure it’s a legitimate notice and not a fake. Hassell added if there’s any doubt at all about the legitimacy of a notice from the Revenue Department, business owners should use the Online Customer Service Center at revenue.pa.gov and click on the “Customer Service” button to securely submit a question through a process that is very similar to sending an email.